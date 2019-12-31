|
Mary Ann Forrest CHARLESTON - Ms. Mary Ann Forrest, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 04, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in The Palmetto Mortuary Memorial Chapel, 1122 Morrison Dr., Charleston SC, 29403. Visitation with the family will be held at the mortuary on Friday, January 03, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her son, Lawrence G. Forrest; her grandchildren, Tiffany Singleton and Jalisa Moultrie; loving mother, Mrs. Dorothy Moultrie Forrest; siblings; Gloria Forrest and Randy Forrest; nephews, nieces, and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Marion Forrest, Sr. and two brothers, Marion Forrest, Jr. and Larry Forrest. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OF- FICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020