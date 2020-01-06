|
Mary Ann Garcia Mt. Pleasant - Mary Ann Garcia, 83, of Mt Pleasant, SC, wife to the late Manuel Garcia of 42 years, entered into eternal rest on January 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 9, 1936 in New York, NY, Mary Ann was a daughter to the late Leo Hanrahan and Albertha Fash. She graduated from The Mary Louis Academy. Mary Ann was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. At the age of 18 she married her soulmate and moved to Venezuela where she lived for 39 years; there she raised her family, taught English, and was a member of the Salesian Cooperators. She moved to Mount Pleasant in 1994 and taught English at Berlitz and worked for the Census Bureau. She was as a member of Kiwanis, LAOH, an Emmaus sister, and a parishioner of Christ Our King Catholic Church. She loved to cook, socialize, and had many great friends. Mary Ann is survived by her children, the late Nancy Ruiz (Al); Vicky Fernandez (Ernie) of Miami, FL; Manuel Garcia (Wally) of Miami, Fl; Richard Garcia (Mary) of Mount Pleasant, SC; and Dan Garcia (Debbie) of Kennesaw, Ga. Mary Ann had 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM at McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 A Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 AM at Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1122 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens,1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Ann`s memory may be sent to Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1122 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 7, 2020