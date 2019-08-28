Mary Ann Hill N. Charleston - Mary Ann Hill, 84, of North Charleston, SC, wife of Oliver Francis Hill, passed away at White Oak Nursing Home Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Mary was born April 27, 1935 in Greenville, SC, daughter of the late Fred M. Stokes and the late Mary Dill Stokes. She was a member of Wando Woods Baptist Church where she taught a Sunday School class for 45 years and was a choir member for over 55 years. She served on the hospitality committee and headed it up for several years. She was also a member of the Keenagers. She and her husband enjoyed visiting other members of their church family and going on trips together. Mary was a member of the Pedal Pushers Garden Club for 25 years and a member of the Clemson Extension Homemakers. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Oliver F. Hill; her two sons, Michael Hill and his wife Karen of Summerville, SC and Richard Hill and his wife Vicki of Goose Creek, SC; three grandchildren: Stacy Knight, Erica Briggs and Brandon Hill; four step-grandchildren: J. Carroll, Amy Butz, Heather Scott and Erika DeSheers; and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019