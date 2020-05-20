Mary Ann Hoflund Erik Summerville - Mary Ann Hoflund Erik, 90, widow of John V. Erik, of Summerville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mary Ann Hoflund Erik are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 23, 2020, St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC, 29483. Burial in Summerville Cemetery will be at a later date. Mary Ann was born in Warren, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1930. She was the daughter of Sigfried "Sigge" Augustus and Anna Margaret Buda Hoflund. She was raised in Warren, Pennsylvania and graduated from Warren High School in 1948. She married John V. Erik on June 7,1952, residing and raising a family in Sheffield, Pennsylvania until 1978, when they relocated to Summerville, SC. Mary Ann enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting in her leisure time. In her later years she volunteered at Dorchester Habitat for Humanity Restore, forging friendships with a special group of ladies who continued weekly get togethers for coffee and conversation. Mary Ann is survived by her son, James Erik (Denise) of Salisbury, NC; daughters, Barbara Stewart (Mickey) and Kathleen Clendenin (Mike) both of Summerville, SC; daughter-in-law, Patrice Erik of Lansdale, PA; grandsons, Karl Erik (Dustie), Erik Martin (Noel), Michael Stewart and Michael Erik; granddaughter, Stephanie Erik and her great-granddaughter, Anna Jane Erik. She was preceded in death by her husband, John V. Erik; her son, John M. Erik; her grandson Kyle R. Martin and her sister, Helen Steele. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.