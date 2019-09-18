Mary Ann Sumpter-McMillon MONCKS CORNER - Mary Ann Sumpter-McMillon 194 Cypress Forest Dr. died at Roper Hospice following a brief illness. Services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Joshua Baptist Church in North Charleston. Rev. Dr. Robert Grove officiating. Burial will be Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Bowman, SC. Viewing will be held Thursday,September 19,2019 from 1:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Glover's Funeral Home. Family will greet friends from 6:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Glover's Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019