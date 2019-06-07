Mary Anne Lilienthal Graf Charleston - Mary Anne Lilienthal Graf, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Col. Arnold H. Graf, USA, (Ret.) entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 9, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Charleston Elks Lodge will conduct a member ceremony for her at 7:30 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Old St. Andrews Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Old St. Andrew's Parish Churchyard. Mary Anne was born April 17, 1932 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Walter King Muckenfuss and Ella Mae Moorer Muckenfuss. She was a retired City of Charleston Mayor's Office administrative assistant .She was an active member of Old St. Andrews Parish Church and a member of its St. Mary's and St. Agnes' Guild. She was a past president of the Charleston Chapter of the SC Genealogical Society and a member of the Eliza Lucas Pinckney Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her husband, Col. Arnold H. Graf, USA, (Ret.); four daughters, Kathryn L. Winiger (Walter), Leslie L. Howard (David), Ellen L. Guy (John), Maryanne Aimar (Charles); eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Jenny G. Patterson (Wayne), step-son, David W. Graf (Jean Marie), step-daughter, Laurie S. Harvin, step-son, Paul E. Graf, step-daughter, Ellen G. Hart (Jonathan), step-daughter, Amy E. Graf-Resto (Eduardo); eight step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary