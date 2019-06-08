Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Old St. Andrews Parish Church
2604 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Mary Anne Lilienthal Graf Charleston - The family of Mary Anne Lilienthal Graf will receive friends Sunday, June 9, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Charleston Elks Lodge will conduct a member ceremony for her at 7:30 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Old St. Andrews Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road at 11:00 a.m.. Interment will follow in Old St. Andrew's Parish Churchyard. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019
