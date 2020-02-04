Home

Mary Bellman

Mary Bellman Obituary
Mary Bellman Ladson - The relatives and friends of Minister Mary Lee Bellman and those of her deceased husband, Mr. Thomas Bellman, those of her deceased parents; Mr. and Mrs. Jessie and Carla Foger, those of her children; Benjamin Bellman, Jinet (Pastor Melonard) Bennett and David Bellman and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00 AM at House of God 5 Mile, Keith Dominion, 2214 Adair Street, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Promise Land Cemetery, N. Charleston, SC. The wake service for Mrs. Bellman will take tonight from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the church. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by: THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020
