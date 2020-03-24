|
Mary Blitch Charleston - Mary Ellen Blitch, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Chaplain Eugene "Gene" A. Blitch, Jr.entered into eternal rest Monday, March 23, 2020. Private cryptside services will be held in Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Mary was born January 12, 1929 in Mullins, South Carolina, daughter of the late Charles E. Doyle and Mildred Jones E. Doyle. She was a graduate of Memminger High School, Winthrop College and the Medical College of South Carolina's School of Medical Technology. She was employed for twenty-years as a Registered Medical Technologist. She was a Christian and an active member of Ashley River Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters; Mardi Joy Padgett of North Charleston, and Mary Margaret Mills of Columbia, SC, son, David Blitch of California, and five grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 25, 2020