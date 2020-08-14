1/1
Mary Bright Darby
Mary Bright Darby CHARLESTON - Mrs. Mary Bright Darby, the first lady of Nichols Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, was called from labor to reward on Friday, August 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, the Reverend Joseph A. Darby; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason C. (Cherisse) Darby and Jeremy C. (Hayley) Darby and three grandchildren, Jax Lawrence Darby, Zora Josephine Darby and Naomi Cherisse Darby. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
