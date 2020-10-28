Mary C. German Mt. Pleasant - Ms. Mary C. German, 91, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Residence: 900 Trowman Ln., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Mrs. German is the widow of Rev. Rufus E. German; daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ferdinand and Ruth German Coakley; and the sister of Mrs. Irvenia C. Arrendelle. Mrs. German was a retired Educator for Charleston County Public Schools. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
