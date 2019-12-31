|
|
Mary Caroline Koster Charleston - Mary Caroline Rea Koster, 76, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 6, 1943, daughter of the late William Bernard Rea Sr. and Caroline Joseph Conlon Rea. She was born in Savannah, GA, and raised in Charlotte, NC. Carole graduated from St Francis School of Nursing, Charleston, in 1964 and upon graduating she began her lifelong career as a registered nurse. Carole chose to call Charleston her home as she continued her devotion to nursing until retirement in 2013. In addition to her years serving as a nurse, she was devoted to her family. Carole was the beloved mother of Lorraine Koster (Kenneth) Roberson, Christine Koster Horne, Julie Koster Wagner, and Richard (Michele) Koster Jr. She was blessed to be a loving grandmother to Nicholas, Jordan (Tyler), Casey, Emma, Brenna, Daryn, Jake, Grace, Ben, and Alex. Carole also leaves behind her siblings, William (Barbara) B. Rea Jr., Rosemary Rea (BC) Deans, Judith Rea Wagner, and Suzanne Rea (Danny) Hodge, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carole's devotion extended beyond her love of nursing and her family. She had a love of gardening with the greenest of thumbs. Frequent Yard of the Month awards were a testament to that. She was a very skilled cook with an endless menu of southern dishes. Carole also took pride in the beautiful Collies that she bred and cared so much for. The fun-loving side of Carole often landed her an invitation to neighborhood social events. She loved a glass of champagne or two! Carole also enjoyed family vacations on Lake Wylie spent with her parents, brother, sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Those that knew Carole will certainly carry the memories of her creative spirit and generous heart. She will be missed by all. The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 3, at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home from 5:30pm until 6:30pm, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:15pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church on Saturday, January 4, at 11:00am. The burial will be held at Live Oak Memorial Gardens at 3:00pm. Memorial contributions in Carole`s memory may be sent to the or Blessed Sacrament Church in lieu of flowers. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd., Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020