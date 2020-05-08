Mary Catherine Campbell Mt. Pleasant - Mary Catherine Campbell, 97, of Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, wife of the late Manning Campbell, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Mary Catherine was born January 7, 1923 in Charleston, South Carolina, one of two children of the late Walter French and the late Ethel C. Bolchoz French. She retired as a bank teller with the South Carolina National Bank. She is survived by her daughter, Carol A. Webb and six grandchildren: Robert C. Moore, John S. Moore, Cynthia A. Moore Ray, James E. Webb IV, Stephen R. Webb and Christopher R. Webb and nine great-grandchildren: Noah Ray, Bailey Janson, Carly Moore, Hannah Moore, Robert Daniel Moore, Mary Frances Webb, James E. Webb V, Sawyer Webb and Luke Webb; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Weakland, her son, Robert C. Moore and great-grandson, Samuel S. Moore. Memorials may be made to Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, SC, 29482. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.