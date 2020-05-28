Mary Catherine Darmody WALTERBORO - Mrs. Mary Catherine Darmody, age 105, of Walterboro, entered into rest eternal Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care in Walterboro. She was the widow of Mr. William F. Darmody. Born March 21, 1915 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Patrick O'Brien and the late Mary Ann McDonald O'Brien. She made the Lowcountry of South Carolina her home in 2009 after having lived in Farmington, Massachusetts. She was a member of Saint James the Greater Roman Catholic Church in Ritter and will always be remembered for her love of traveling, as well as her talent at crocheting and cooking. Surviving are: four children, Mary Ann Moschella of Walterboro, Arlene Reddington of Massachusetts, Alice Iannalfo of Massachusetts, and David Darmody of Florida; eight grandchildren; seventeen great- grandchildren; and ten great- great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Derrick , Darren, and Dana Darmody. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Pruitt Health Care and Dr. Karl Steigler for the wonderful care they provided to Mrs. Darmody. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Saint James the Greater Catholic Church, care of 925 South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, from Saint James The Greater Roman Catholic Church, 3087 Ritter Road, Walterboro. Father Jacob Joseph officiant. The Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in the churchyard. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.