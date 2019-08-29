Mary Celeste Thomson McCants Andrews, SC - Mary Celeste Thomson McCants, 90, widow of Curtis Frank McCants, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her daughter's home in Georgetown. Mrs. McCants was born November 26, 1928, a daughter of the late Bristow Cecil Thomson and Mellie Louise Browder Thomson. She grew up in the Spring Gulley community of Williamsburg County and graduated from Williamsburg High School. Mrs. McCants was a matriarch and lifetime member of Spring Gulley Baptist Church, where she was the choir director and WMU Director for many years. She was employed by Oneita Knitting Mills for thirty years. Mrs. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. McCants is predeceased by: a two brothers, Benjamin Thomson, and Julius Thomson; and a sister, Francis T. Mims. Surviving are: four daughters, Dianne M. Wright (Gary) of Georgetown; Beverly M. Marks (Jim) of Andrews; Rebecca M. Rosentoski (Larry) of Charlotte and Susan McCants of Roanoke, VA; two sons, Curtis Frank McCants, Jr. (Irene) of Andrews; and Alan McCants (Alex) of St. Louis, MO; fourteen grandchildren, Tracy L. Griffith (Mike) of Florence; Tanya L. Perrow, Tara L. Knowlin of Georgetown; Jamie M. Harleston (Rob) of Georgetown; Trey McCants (Brandi) of Moncks Corner-; Matthew McCants of Summerville; Bradly Rosintoski (Anju) of California; Amber Doty (Alen) of Charlotte; Trevor McCants of Orlando, FL; Lauren Williams (Joseph) and Lindsay Culbreath (Clay) of Anderson; Taylor McCants of Houston, TX; Gregory B. Hodge, and Kasey Hodge of Roanoke, VA; and twenty seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, John T. Thomson (Marion) of Andrews; and Clayburn Thomson(Peggy) of Columbia; a sister, Nellie T. Hanna of Andrews; and a sister-in-law, Barbara H. Thomson of Columbia. Funeral Services will be two o'clock Sunday afternoon, September 1, 2019 in Spring Gulley Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Tommy Barnhill and the Rev. Dr. Ted Sherrill . Burial will follow in the Churchyard. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening, August 31, 2019, at the Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home from six until eight o'clock. Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial to: Spring Gulley Baptist Church, 133 Dusty Circle, Andrews, SC 29510 The Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019