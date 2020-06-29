Mary Cobbs-Gallashaw N. Charleston - The family of Ms. Mary Cobbs-Gallashaw announces her passing on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Ms. Gallashaw is the mother of Mr. Jamaal Cobbs (Dawn) and Mr. Jamaine Cobbs (Yolanda); the grandmother of Julannah Cobbs, Caprice Cobbs, and Johnathan Cobbs; she is the sister of Mr. William Simmons (Alafair) and Mr. Peter Taylor. Viewing for Ms. Cobbs-Gallashaw will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 3:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Mary is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC., "Where Service Is The Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405, Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.