Mary Cobbs-Gallashaw N. Charleston - The family of Ms. Mary Cobbs-Gallashaw announces her passing on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Ms. Gallashaw is the mother of Mr. Jamaal Cobbs (Dawn) and Mr. Jamaine Cobbs (Yolanda); the grandmother of Julannah Cobbs, Caprice Cobbs, and Johnathan Cobbs; she is the sister of Mr. William Simmons (Alafair) and Mr. Peter Taylor. Viewing for Ms. Cobbs-Gallashaw will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 3:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net . Mary is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC., "Where Service Is The Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405, Phone (843) 718-0144.