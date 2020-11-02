Mary Cooper Jackson N. Charleston - "When I found Him whom my soul loves; I held on to Him and would not let Him go." Song of Solomon 3:4. Mary Cooper Jackson, 83, of N. Charleston, wife of the late Billy Dan Jackson passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence. Mary was born on May 7, 1937 in Columbia, SC, daughter of the late James and Gladys Cooper. She graduated from Lander College in 1959 receiving her Bachelors in Business Administration and received her Master's in Education from Pacific Lutheran in Seattle, WA. Mary was a member of the Humane Society of the United States and a supporter of Paralyzed Veterans of America
. She was an avid reader but most of all enjoyed studying her bible. She spent her retirement years helping raise her grandchildren. Survivors include: two children: Cynthia Woods (Darryl) of N. Charleston and Andrew Cooper Jackson of Summerville; four grandchildren: Catherine Elizabeth Woods of N. Charleston, Tiffany Amber Greenwood of Summerville, Jackson Nathaniel Woods of N. Charleston, and Margaret Grace Abigail Woods of N. Charleston.
