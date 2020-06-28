Mary Corbin Charleston - Mary Bunton Corbin, 94, of Charleston, SC, a Contract Specialist and the wife of the late Wilford "Smiley" Corbin, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mrs. Corbin was born on December 3, 1925 in Charleston, SC, the daughter of Stelley W. Bunton and Rosalie Toomer Bunton. Mrs. Corbin retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard/Naval Supply Center in June 1973. She was an active member of Advent Lutheran Church in North Charleston and served as the Church Historian. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxillary of the Charleston Rifle Club, a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and The Travelers Protective Association of America. Mary, Smiley and friends were avid travelers who visited many ports around the world. She was a wonderful cook who loved to prepare special meals when entertaining. Mary was true to God, her faith and her beliefs. Mrs. Corbin is survived by nephew, Clifton Pruett, Jr. and wife, Patricia of Charleston, SC; grandnephew, William C. Pruett, III; grandniece, Jennifer P. White and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband of 76 years, Mrs. Corbin was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Avant and Marguerite B. Keener. A crypt-side funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Carolina Memorial Park located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff of The Palmettos, who continuously extended their love and compassion to Mary during her residence there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.