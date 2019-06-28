Mary Cotter Hanahan - Mary Cotter, 75, of Hanahan, SC, beloved spouse of Lt. Col. Ed Cotter USAF (Ret) for 51 years was called to Heaven on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Her Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church in Hanahan at 10:00 am. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Her viewing will be held at J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, Monday, July 1st from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Mary was born July 23, 1943 in Cold Spring, Minnesota, daughter of the late Medardus J. Backes and Bertha R. Philippi Backes. Her love of family was paramount and served with distinction for 23 years as a military spouse. Professionally a Psychiatric Nurse serving with excellence at Trident Hospital and Dorchester Mental Health for an aggregate of 25 years. In retirement she was very active with the Red Cross in their service to the military. She loved to travel the world especially visits with family in Minnesota. A superb cook, avid reader and active in sewing and knitting kept her busy. She is survived by her children: Col. Patrick K. Cotter USAF ANG (Patricia) Arlington, VA; Susie Cotter Sewell OTR (Rob) Columbia, SC; and Phil K. Cotter of Charleston and grandson-Logan M. Cotter of Arlington. Surviving her are a brother, Will (Bernie) of Cohasset, MN; Wally (Mary) of Cold Spring, MN, Jeannie (John) of Maple Lake, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents: Medardus & Bertha; siblings: Dan, Allen, Tim and Vera. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Red Cross Carolina Low Country Chapter 2424 City Hall Lane Suite #A, Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 29, 2019