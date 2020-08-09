1/
Mary Dalphine Wilson
1948 - 2020
Mary Dalphine Wilson N. Charleston - Mary Dalphine Wilson, 72, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2020 to join her Lord and Savior. She was born on February 4, 1948 in Summerville, SC, Dorchester County. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Mary was an avid, well-experienced IRS Tax Accountant for several years, until she decided to work with Sam Wilson, her husband, in their own business, Sam's Frame & Alignments Specialist. Mary is survived by her husband, Sam Wilson; her daughter, Sandra L. Scott (Joseph); and her son, Kevin Dewayne Wilson (Debra). Mary is also survived by her grandchildren - Joshua (Scott); Rebecca R. Wilson; Sydney Lynn Olivia Scott; and Daniel Wilson; her brother, Dallas Monroe Kirby, Jr. (Paula); and her sister, Kathryn Vance (Cy) of Mississippi. Flowers and potted plants will be accepted. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
