Mary Dalphine Wilson N. CHARLESTON - Mrs. Mary "Mamaw" Dalphine Wilson, 72 years old, peacefully entered into her eternal rest on August 8, 2020 to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Immediately following Mary's passing, she had a beautiful smile on her face which was confirmation to her family that The Lord met her there. Mary was born on February 4, 1948 in Summerville, SC, Dorchester County. Mary and her devoted husband, Sam Wilson, married in 1964. At the time of Mary's passing, she and Sam had celebrated 56 years of marriage. Mary was a loving and faithful servant of Jesus Christ. She was the epitome of the Proverbs 31 woman, wife, mother and grandmother. Having been raised in the Pentecostal faith, Mary knew exactly how to lovingly communicate with Sam, their children, their grandchildren, friends and even strangers. Mary passed down that faith to her children, Sandra and Kevin, and they, in turn, passed it down to their own children. Mary always mentioned God when anyone was in her presence. Family was her most treasured gift. If you knew Mary, she was always doing something. If she wasn't with Sam, she was enjoying some special time with her children and grandchildren. She loved shopping, playing bingo, visiting with friends and reading. Mary loved many things, but she especially loved Sam, their children and their grandchildren. She always enjoyed it when her children and grandchildren would read and recite the Scripture to her. She also enjoyed Bible studies and devotionals with her daughter, Sandra. It brought Mary great comfort and gladness when others prayed for her and when she prayed for her husband, children and grandchildren. She always shared the love and redemptive power of Jesus Christ with everyone. She cared for everyone and everyone absolutely adored her. Mary and Sam loved listening to the older Gospel songs together. Mary has left her family with a beautiful and endearing legacy to follow. Mary was an avid, well-experienced IRS Tax Accountant for many years before she decided to work with Sam at Sam's Frame and Alignment of North Charleston, SC. Mary is survived by her husband, Sam Wilson; her daughter, Sandra L. Scott (Joseph); her son, Kevin Dewayne Wilson (Debra). Mary is also survived by her grandchildren - Joshua (Scott); Rebecca R. Wilson; Sydney Lynn Olivia Scott; Daniel Wilson; nieces and nephews; her brother, Dallas Monroe Kirby, Jr. (Paula) of Texas; and, her sister, Kathryn Vance (Cy) of Mississippi. Predeceasing Mary's passing was her mother, Dorothy M. Leon of N. Charleston, SC; and, her sister, Ann Bigham of Ridgeville, SC. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held for Mary on August 29th at 5:00 pm at New Covenant Church of God, 2801 Ashley Phosphate Road, N. Charleston, SC, 29418. Prior to entering the Sanctuary, masks must be worn, and hands must be sanitized. The social distancing rule will be applied. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Covenant Church of God in Mary's name. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston