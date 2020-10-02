1/1
Mary DeLeon
1935 - 2020
Mary DeLeon GoOse Creek - Mary Virginia DeLeon, of Goose Creek, entered into eternal rest at her home surrounded by family on the evening of September 30, 2020. Born on April 11, 1935 in Princeton, West Virginia, Mary was the wife of the late Jose' Santos DeLeon. She was preceded in death by Son, Joe Lloyd DeLeon and Grandson, David Naval. Surviving are children, Agnes Rohr (Hugh), Darlene McDonald (Kenny), Michael DeLeon, Al DeLeon (Sherry), Pamela McNeely, Jason DeLeon (Amanda). She cherished her 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grands, and 4 great-great-grands. Mary was a member of the Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Goose Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Intrepid USA Hospice At Home", 2694 Lake Park Dr., 1st & 2nd Floor, North Charleston, SC 29406. A visitation will be from 11:00 am until 12:00pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel at 12:00pm. Entombment will be at Carolina Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be viewed and shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
OCT
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
Guest Book sponsored by Carolina Funeral Home

