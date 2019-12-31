Home

Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Simpsonville United Methodist Church
Mary Dixon Hatchell Fountain Inn, SC - Mary Dixon Hatchell, 74, died Monday, December 30, 2019, in Fountain Inn. Born in Marion, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Brooks Dixon and Mary Elizabeth Welch Dixon. She attended the University of South Carolina and retired from the Social Security Administration. She loved her family, the South Carolina coast, and dogs. She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Rogers; and her son, Dixon Rogers, both of Greer; three grandchildren, Maddie Rogers, Ella Rogers, and Jed Rogers; and one sister, Beth (Bob) Baldwin of Charleston. Memorials may be made to the or the Humane Society. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Simpsonville United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.CannonByrd.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020
