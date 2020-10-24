Mary Duncan Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Mary B. Duncan are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Nazarene Baptist Church Cemetery, 4383 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Duncan is survived by her children, Anthony Brown, Sr. and Devrick C. Duncan (Jackie); sister, Helen B. Singleton; brother, Leslie Brown, Jr. (Odessa); aunts, Rosa Lee Simmons and Mildred Mungin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (843) 744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston