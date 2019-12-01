Mary E. "Deborah" Williams Ridgeville, SC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Mary E. "Deborah" Williams, 66, of Ridgeville, SC., and those of her siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends are all invited to attend her Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 11:00 AM at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 165 S. Railroad Avenue, Ridgeville, SC. The Rev. Arthur B. Glover, Pastor. Interment: Church Cemetery. Ms. Williams will repose at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Public Viewing will be held on today (Monday) at the mortuary from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. THERE WILL BE NO FAMILY HOUR. Online condolences may be sent to the family www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
