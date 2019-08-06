Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Gaskins McClellanville, SC - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Gaskins, 87, of McClellanville, South Carolina, widow of Carey Gaskins, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Wrens United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hwy 45, McClellanville, SC. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Betty was born April 27, 1932 in Charleston County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Zack Smith and Nora Gaskins Smith. She was a former machine operator in Oneita Knitting Mills in Andrews, South Carolina. She is survived by her children, Linda Jackson, Carey "Bubba" Gaskins, John Gaskins, Barbara White, Barney Gaskins, Brenda Mitchum and James Brooks; siblings, Irene Bowen, George Smith, Ginny Ackerman and Dallas Smith; 35 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carey Gaskins, children, Patricia Mitchum, Henry "Duddie" Gaskins, Shirley Thompson and George Allen Gaskins; sons-in-law, John Mitchum, Bubsy White and Burnett Jackson; and siblings, Tony, Annie Bell, Francis, Billyboy, Myrtle, Nora Jane, Vivian and Mary G. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019