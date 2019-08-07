Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Gaskins

  • " So sorry for your loss."
    - Donna Gosnell
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you all. She is going to..."
    - Kimberly Wiggins
  • "So sorry for your loss. We love Aunt Betty,she was a angel..."
    - Suzanne Gosnell
  • "I am so sorry for you lost,mom Betty was a always there..."
    - Sheryl White
  • "She was a amazing lady to so many. Sending prayers and hugs..."
    - Rhonda Campbell
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
29464
(843)-881-9293
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Gaskins McClellanville, SC - The relatives and friends of Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Gaskins are invited tyo attend her Funeral Service on Friday, August 9, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Wrens United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hwy 45, McClellanville, SC. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 8, 2019
