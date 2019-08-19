Mary Elizabeth Green GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Green, 83, of Goose Creek, SC are invited to attend her Home Going Services on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at Joshua United Methodist Church, 3097 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Burial in Cayce Cemetery, Goose Creek, SC directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME. Phone 843-824-9990/843-744-8761. There will be a wake service on this Tuesday evening, August 20, 2019 from 6-8 at the church. She leaves to cherish her memory her four devoted daughters: Pamela V. Green Knox (Kayla, Robert III), Maxine Green Failey (Kelsey, Toni Denyse), Sharon S. Green (Chase), and Kawanna G. Greenleaf (Autumn Elizabeth), all of Goose Creek, SC; one brother, David Seabrook, Jr. (Mary) of Cambria Hgts., NY; two sisters: Eva P. Seabrook of Salters, SC, and Helen S. Wilson (Kinley) of Kingstree, SC., several stepchildren each of whom she loved as her own, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and those special little ones touched by her loving care as she was the nurturer, protector, and potty trainer to many community children, too numerous to name. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019