Mary Elizabeth "Sis" Grooms Cross, SC - Mary Elizabeth "Sis" Parker Grooms, 73, of Cross, SC, wife of Calvin Grooms, entered eternal rest on Friday, October 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Harleyville, SC with the Reverend Sid Mims officiating. Burial will follow in the Black Creek Cemetery, Cross, SC. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00-6:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George, SC. "Sis" was born on May 22, 1946, a daughter of the late J.D. Parker and Annie Lee Judy Parker. She was a 1964 graduate of Harleyville Ridgeville High School, retired from Giant Cement Company and the co-owner of Grooms Processing. Surviving is her husband, Sidi Calvin Grooms; a son, Jason Calvin Grooms, Orlando, FL; daughters, Sherri G. (Rob) Swank, Cross, Kimberly Grooms (Dawn) Randleman, Mebane, NC and Stacey G. (Eric) Speas, Concord, NC; grandchildren, Brandon M. Oglesby, Seth T. Swank, Hannah J. Swank, Sydney N. Swank, Mason P. Grooms, Joshua P. Speas and Jonathan C. Speas; sisters, Barbara Ann Dantzler and Brenda Kay Kemmerlin. She was predeceased by a sister, Janice P. Jacques; special family members, Hester Ravenell, Alvin Grooms and Mary Hall. Memorials may be made to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019