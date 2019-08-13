Mary Elizabeth Hatcher JOHNS ISLAND - Mary Elizabeth Johnson King Hatcher, of Johns Island, passed away the night of August 7, 2019. She was 83 years old. She died at home. She was born at Baker Hospital on November 13, 1935. She was the daughter of Mr. Ernest Walter King, Jr., and Mary Elizabeth Johnson of Charleston, SC. She is survived by her sons, John McNiel Hatcher, Jr., also known as Niel, and Crispin King Hatcher. Mrs. Hatcher graduated from St. Margaret's School of Tappahannock, Virginia, and attended the College of Charleston. She was the wife of Lt. John McNiel Hatcher whom she wed at St. Philips Church. During the marriage, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army. He served before, during and after the war in Viet Nam. They were divorced. Before the marriage and then during the earliest days of it, Mrs. Hatcher was a teacher. She later worked as a home health nurse, as a genealogist, as well as in multi-level marketing, specifically and following: Cambridge Diet plan, Sprint Telephone and Yurika Foods, during the 1980's. During the 1990's she ran King's Mobile Home Park in the area of West Ashley. Mrs. Hatcher was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial Dames of South Carolina and the Huguenot Society. She was a member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church and also attended the French Protestant (Huguenot) Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Huguenot Society of South Carolina, 138 Logan Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401. The graveside funeral service for Mrs. Hatcher will be Thursday, August 15th, at 11:00am at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Charleston at 142 Church Street. Immediately following the funeral, a reception will be at the Huguenot Heritage Hall of the Huguenot Church at 44 Queen Street. Arrangements in care of Charleston Cremation Center And Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019