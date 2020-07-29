Mary Elizabeth (Betty) McMillan Varner SUMMERVILLE - Mary Elizabeth (Betty) McMillan Varner died Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, at Summerville Community Hospice House. She was born August 13, 1928 in Charleston, SC to the late Thomas Ambrose McMillan and Elma Fischer McMillan. She graduated from Chicora High School and then went on to work at GARCO in North Charleston for 12 years before raising 4 children in the Park Circle area. She was involved with her children's school and sports activities and served as PTA President at their elementary school. She loved cooking and caring for people. She was an active member of North Charleston United Methodist Church for 41 years before moving to Eutawville with her son, James, in 2001. She taught Sunday School, helped with Vacation Bible School, prepared meals for the church on Sunday nights and mostly, loved singing in the choir. She loved dancing all her life from Folly Pier days to later years at family weddings, dancing with her oldest brother, TA. She was divorced from the late Lloyd Elmore Varner, MD in 1976 after 22 years of marriage. She then went to work for Lawrence Jenkins Nationwide Insurance Agency in North Charleston until she retired and afterwards she spent many years working at her brother's Laundromat at North Rhett and Remount Road. She retired at 70 and we celebrated with her favorite meal of fried chicken, butter beans and rice and sliced tomatoes. She was gifted with a huge poster of her favorite Atlanta Braves pitchers. She was always a Braves fan and we as a family got to see Hank Aaron play. She also loved college football and basketball, golf and tennis. She spent many years helping to care for family and others who were sick or needed a companion and being there to help in any way she could. She loved reading and crossword puzzles at the lake at Eutawville, where she spent many years. She stayed with her daughter, Mary and son-in-law, Alton before entering Oakbrook Health and Rehab on October 29, 2014. Her youngest child, James Walker (Jimbo) Varner died September 4, 2016 and is welcoming her to be with him again in heaven. She was predeceased by four brothers, TA McMillan, Bill McMillan, George McMillan and Robert McMillan and one sister, Adeline McMillan Mazyck. Most of her cherished girlfriends have gone on before her. She is survived by a brother, Sherod McMillan (Linda) of Summerton, SC and two other sisters-in-law, Louise McMillan and Sara McMillan of Charleston. Her surviving children are Mary Varner Hutto (Alton) of Mt. Pleasant, Lloyd (Buck) Varner (Beverly) of Hanahan and Jill Varner Crawford (Larry Munoz) of Goose Creek. Her three granddaughters are Lauren Crawford (Michael Eide) of Newburgh, NY, Leslie Varner Hurley (Sam) of Edisto Island and Jenna Crawford of Brooklyn, NY. Her grandson is Luke Varner of Hanahan. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews. She died from COVID-19 and pneumonia and because God was ready for her to come home. The family wishes to thank Oakbrook Health and Rehab staff and caregivers for almost six years of care. There will be no services due to the pandemic. Her earthly body is being cared for at Palmetto Cremation Society. Please make all memorials to North Charleston United Methodist Church (Capital Improvement), 1125 East Montague Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405. This will help to make repairs to our organ, sound system and air conditioning. She would love that. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
