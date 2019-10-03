Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker's Chapel,
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Nebo AME Church
6044 Spring Grove Rd.
Adams Run, SC
Mary Elizabeth Parker Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Mary Elizabeth Parker are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12 Noon, Saturday, October 05, 2019 at Mt. Nebo AME, 6044 Spring Grove Road, Adams Run, SC. Interment: Evelyn Young Cemetery. NO WAKE. Viewing will be held at Walker's Chapel, Friday, October 04, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Ms. Parker will lie in at the church from 11 AM till the hour of service. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
