Mary Elizabeth Pundt CHESTERFIELD, VA - Mary Elizabeth Pundt, 95, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Wife of the late Lawrence Pundt, Sr.; mother of Helen Barker (Garland), Lawrence Pundt, and Cathy Tucker. Mary is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and an abundance of nieces and nephews. Service will be held at a later date.