Mary Ellen Bennett MT. PLEASANT - Mary Ellen Bennett (ME) passed away on December 8, 2019 after a sudden illness. Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur James Bennett and Mary Rita (Ryan) Bennett; brother, Arthur James Bennett, Jr.; several aunts and one uncle. She is survived by her oldest brother, Kearney Bennett (Nancy) of San Diego, California. Her death is also mourned by her long-time best friend and college roommate, Regina Sargent of Rome, Georgia. Upon her request, no memoriaL service will be held. A private burial will take place later with only immediate family attending. Given her love for dogs, especially rescued boxers, a memorial fund has been established in her name at Palmetto Paws Animal Rescue in Mt. Pleasant for anyone who would like to contribute. The contact information: 1351 Roddington Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. (Facebook page: facebook.com/palmpaws). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 11, 2020