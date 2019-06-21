|
|
Mary-Ellen Evans Summerville - Mary-Ellen Julia Evans, 57, of Summerville, entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Gerald and Maureen (Harris) Mielnicki. She was a 1980 graduate of Bogan High School and received her associate's degree from Richard J. Daley College. She was an 11 year employee of Berkeley County School District working as an assistant in special needs classrooms. She was a sweet and gentle soul who was loved by everyone she met. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and students. She is survived by her husband, James Evans of Summerville; daughter, Sarah (Dakota) Stansell; son, Paul Evans; grandchildren, Conner and Ashlyn Stansell and William Evans; mother-in-law, Virginia Evans; and aunt, Sandy Horzadousky of Chicago. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843)553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019