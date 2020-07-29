1/
Mary Ellen Parker
1929 - 2020
Mary Ellen Parker Summerville - Mary Ellen Parker, 90, of Summerville, wife of the late Samuel Wesley Parker, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29464. Flowers will be accepted. Mary was born on November 28, 1929 in Rappahannock, VA, daughter of the late Clarence and Ida Noakes. She was involved in her church Palmetto Land Baptist Church. She was a volunteer at The Ark of Summerville. Survivors include: three children: Barbara Ellen Phillips of Summerville, Samuel Wesley Parker, Jr. (Rena) of Summerville, and Ida Lorraine Williams (Bradley) of Kentucky; ten grandchildren: Mary Grace (Lisa), Barbara Lorraine, Valarie (Mike), Jessica (Cesar), Samuel Wesley, III (Angela), Mary Lou (Ben), Joseph (Misty), Joshua, Ashley, and Amber; eleven great- grandchildren; one great-great- granddaughter; and five siblings. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Plantation Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
