Mary Ellen Smith LADSON - Our beautiful and wonderful daughter, Miss Mary Ellen Smith of Ladson, entered into everlasting life on 09/29/19. Along side her Social Justice Activist Family, Mary Ellen was an unstoppable force and a fierce warrior for her local and national community. She is survived by her parents Ronald Dean and Candy Gay Smith, her brother Nathan Smith, and her many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Family will be receiving family and friends for her memorial at Simplicity Funeral Services, 281 Treeland Dr. Ladson SC on Nov. 1st 2019 between 6-8pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019