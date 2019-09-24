Mary Ellenor Mahon Mt. Pleasant - Mary Ellenor Mahon, the former Director of the College of Charleston Counseling Center, died at her home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was 75. Ellenor, or "Nelney" as she was called by her family, was born August 19th, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late James William Mahon of Gray Court, SC and the late Evelyn Ramage Mahon of Clinton, SC. She is survived by two sisters, Jeanne Hinson (Albert) of Thomaston, Georgia, and Martha Acuff (David) of Columbia, SC; six nieces and nephews, Ellen Murtha (Paul), Albert Hinson (Leigh), Chris Hinson, Avery Acuff, Beau Acuff, and Forrest Acuff; a great-niece, Ella Kate Hinson; a great-nephew, Campbell Hinson. Ellenor graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, SC and Winthrop University, where she earned a degree in math. She taught math in North Augusta schools, then earned her Masters in Counseling from the University of South Carolina. She then became a counselor at Moultrie High School in Mt. Pleasant, SC before joining the counseling staff at the College of Charleston, where she later became the director until her retirement in 1996. She continued into private counseling until recent health issues forced her retirement from there. Ellenor had a gift for being able to quickly earn people's trust and connect with them on a deep level. She had the gifts and the temperament for her vocation. The foundation of all that she did was her commitment to the Christian faith. A service in her memory will be conducted on Friday, September 27th at 1:00 pm at East Cooper Baptist Church at 361 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. Memorials in her name may be made to the Lowcountry Pregnancy Center, 7481 Northside Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation - Palmetto Chapter, 1122 Lady Street Suite 1000, Columbia, SC 29201. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019