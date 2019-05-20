Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Mary Evelyn McKiernan

Mary Evelyn McKiernan Obituary
Mary Evelyn McKiernan Summerville - Mary Evelyn McKiernan, 96, of Summerville, wife of the late Patrick "PJ" McKiernan, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Trident Medical Center. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 9 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Mary was born on September 23, 1922 in Liverpool, England, daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Lane. She was a volunteer at Summerville Medical Center. She served as a Eucharist Minister at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church. Survivors include: two sons: Joseph McKiernan of New York City and Daniel McKiernan (Elaine) of Summerville; one granddaughter: Lynn McKiernan of Conway, SC; and one brother: Donald Lane (Marge) of Denton, TX. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019
