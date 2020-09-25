1/
Mary Farrell Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Farrell Hughes CHARLESTON - Mary Hughes, 87, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 25, 2020. The family will accept visitors at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A private service will directly follow for immediate family. Mary, "Nana", was born March 8, 1933 in Charleston, SC. She was a long-time employee of the Charleston County Health Department and University Medical Associates. She was an avid Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves fan. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Farrell Mabry (Gil), granddaughter, Brooke Mabry Ackerman (Caleb), brother, Charles Joseph Farrell (Vera), sister, Kyran Marie Rudicill, several nieces and a nephew, and a bonus family in Lane, Jeff, Gracie, and Jeffery Floyd. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Sidney Hughes and her sisters, Laura Agnes Tatro and Helen Farrell Raymundo. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting Simplicity's website at lowcountryfuneral.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved