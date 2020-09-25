Mary Farrell Hughes CHARLESTON - Mary Hughes, 87, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 25, 2020. The family will accept visitors at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A private service will directly follow for immediate family. Mary, "Nana", was born March 8, 1933 in Charleston, SC. She was a long-time employee of the Charleston County Health Department and University Medical Associates. She was an avid Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves fan. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Farrell Mabry (Gil), granddaughter, Brooke Mabry Ackerman (Caleb), brother, Charles Joseph Farrell (Vera), sister, Kyran Marie Rudicill, several nieces and a nephew, and a bonus family in Lane, Jeff, Gracie, and Jeffery Floyd. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Sidney Hughes and her sisters, Laura Agnes Tatro and Helen Farrell Raymundo. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting Simplicity's website at lowcountryfuneral.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston