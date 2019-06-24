Mary Frances Cannon Humphreys Mt. Pleasant- Mary Frances Cannon Humphreys, widow of David Cullen Humphreys, died peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Her graveside funeral service will be held, Friday, June 28, 2019 in Magnolia Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 44 Queen Street. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. She was born August 15, 1922 in Charleston, the daughter of Gertrude Johnson Cannon and Joseph Henry Cannon, M.D. She attended Craft School, Memminger School, and the College of Charleston. "Sass" was a member of St. Philip's Church, The French Huguenot Church, The Junior League of Charleston, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America, The Huguenot Society, and was a founding member of the Ivy Garden Club. She and Dave were also charter members of the Albemarle Supper Club. They had many friends, most from their Charleston childhoods, with whom they enjoyed lots of fun times including bridge and poker playing, boating, and summers on Sullivan's Island. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, always willing to babysit, and smocked many dresses for her granddaughters. She lived a life in which she was admired and cherished by her family. Surviving are her three children, David Cullen Humphreys, Jr. (Nathalie), Ann Gaillard Humphreys, and Frances Humphreys Roosevelt (Tom); seven grandchildren, George Guignard Palmer, David Trenholm Palmer (Natalia), David Cullen Humphreys III (Jenny), John Phillipps Humphreys, Caroline Roosevelt Barhoum (Modar), Anna Story Roosevelt, and Thomas Latrobe Roosevelt; three great-grandchildren, Henry Cannon Humphreys, Ernest Cullen Humphreys, and Angelica Trenholm Palmer; one sister, Lois Cannon Stevens; one brother, Eugene Johnson Cannon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405; East Cooper Community Outreach, 1145 Six Mile Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466; or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary