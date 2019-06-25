|
|
Mary Frances Cannon Humphreys Mt. Pleasant - The funeral service for Mary Frances Cannon Humphreys will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 graveside in Magnolia Cemetery, 70 Cunnington Avenue at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends Thursday June 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 44 Queen Street. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405; East Cooper Community Outreach, 1145 Six Mile Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466; or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019