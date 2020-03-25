Home

Mary Frances Middleton Brown WADMALAW ISLAND - Mrs. Mary Frances Middleton Brown, 84, of Wadmalaw Island, an Administrator for a Nursing Facility, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Private Home Going Celebration was held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. Interment: Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery, McCullough Dam Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, James (Deany, Sarge) Brown, loving son and daughter-in-law, Les and Sherika Brown, grandchildren, Erin and Les, Jr., and a host of many other relatives and many friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 26, 2020
