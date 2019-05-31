|
Mary Francis Caddel Summerville - Mary Francis Caddel, 86, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Teddy Caddel, passed away May 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be Monday morning, June 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Mary was born February 22, 1933 in Summerville, SC, the daughter of the late Herbert Driggers and Madell Burbage Driggers. She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising and spending time with her family. She leaves behind her son, Daniel A. Hunter and his wife Margie of Pawleys Island, SC; daughter, Bridget B. Nettles and her husband Johnny of Summerville, SC; brother, Herbert Driggers, Jr., also of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 1, 2019