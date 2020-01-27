Home

Mary G. Schenning Obituary
Mary G. Schenning Hanahan - Mary G. Schenning, 84, of Hanahan, SC, wife of Walter J. Schenning, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family, Saturday, January 25, 2020. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive, Hanahan, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, James Island. The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020, at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with vigil prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m. Born July 26, 1935, in Essex, MD, she was the daughter of the late Frederick S. Green, Jr. and the late Anna Amrhein Green. When she and Walter married in 1954, they lived abroad during part of his military career and together raised four children. Mary was a talented artist working with different media including watercolors, oil and acrylics and was a member of artist guilds in both Goose Creek and Summerville. She also enjoyed playing in bridge tournaments. Mary was a member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be deeply missed by her husband, Walter; two daughters, Cindy Edmondson (Kirby) of Charlotte, NC, and Chris McLean (Marshall) of Summerville, SC; sister, Shirl Althoff (Robert) of Murrells Inlet, SC; seven grandchildren: Mara Edmondson, James Schenning, Chris Schenning, Margot Schenning, Adam Schenning, Reba McLean and Nick McLean and daughter-in-law, Lisa Schenning of Lexington, KY. She was preceded in death by two sons, Mark Schenning and Jim Schenning; and two brothers, Bill Green and Fred Green. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020
