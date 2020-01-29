|
|
Mary G. Schenning Hanahan - The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mary G. Schenning will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive, Hanahan, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, James Island. The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020, at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with vigil prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020