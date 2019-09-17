Mary Gadson Morris RIDGEVILLE, SC - Mrs. Mary Gadson Morris, 79, of Ridgeville, South Carolina (Clubhouse Community) wife of Mr. Captain Morris, Jr. passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Sand Hill United Methodist Church, 1961 Summers Drive Ridgeville, SC 29472. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the church from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her sons: Christopher Morris (Charmaine) of Florida, Jerome Morris of Maryland and Shannon Morris (Melissa) of Virginia; sisters: Frances Drayton (Josh Jr.) Helen Jordan, Dorothy Washington (Leon), Carolyn Walker, Victoria Nelson (Benjamin), Patricia Lenzy; brother, John Henry Gadson, Jr. (Sally); five grandchildren: Jasmine, Krystin, Elizabeth, Kayla and Christopher; sisters-in-law, Mazzie Morris and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. John Henry Gadson, Sr. and Mrs. Evelyn White Gadson. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC. 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403 - OFFICE: 843.727.1230. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019