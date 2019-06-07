Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Old St. Andrews Parish Church
2604 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Graf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Graf


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Graf Obituary
Mary Anne Lilienthal Graf Charleston - Mary Anne Lilienthal Graf, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Col. Arnold H. Graf, USA, (Ret.) entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 9, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Charleston Elks Lodge will conduct a member ceremony for her at 7:30 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Old St. Andrews Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Old St. Andrew's Parish Churchyard. Mary Anne was born April 17, 1932 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Walter King Muckenfuss and Ella Mae Moorer Muckenfuss. She was a retired City of Charleston Mayor's Office administrative assistant .She was an active member of Old St. Andrews Parish Church and a member of its St. Mary's and St. Agnes' Guild. She was a past president of the Charleston Chapter of the SC Genealogical Society and a member of the Eliza Lucas Pinckney Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her husband, Col. Arnold H. Graf, USA, (Ret.); four daughters, Kathryn L. Winiger (Walter), Leslie L. Howard (David), Ellen L. Guy (John), Maryanne Aimar (Charles); eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Jenny G. Patterson (Wayne), step-son, David W. Graf (Jean Marie), step-daughter, Laurie S. Harvin, step-son, Paul E. Graf, step-daughter, Ellen G. Hart (Jonathan), step-daughter, Amy E. Graf-Resto (Eduardo); eight step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now