Mary Guilds Sumter, SC - Mary Rosalee Stanko Guilds, 72, wife of Ryan DeWitt Guilds, III, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Dorn Veterans Hospital in Columbia. Born in Adrian, MI, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Stanko and Alma Stemler Stanko. Mrs. Guilds was a retired licensed practical nurse. Surviving are her husband of Sumter; two sons, Kennary Burgess (Paula) of Charleston and Troy A. Burgess of Houston, TX; a daughter, Ashley D. Guilds of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Courtney Davis (Matt) and Troy Burgess; a great-grandchild, Aribella Marie Davis. The family will receive friends from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. Saturday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and other times at the home, 725 Haynsworth Street. Memorials may be made to the S.C. , 107 Westpark Blvd., #150, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com. Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019