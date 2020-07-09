1/1
Mary H. Bryant
Mary H. Bryant Anderson, SC - Mrs. Mary H. Bryant, 78, of Anderson, SC, entered into eternal rest on July 5, 2020. A Walk-through for Mrs. Bryant is at the funeral home Friday July 10, 2020, 5:00-7:00 pm. The Graveside service for Mrs. Bryant is 11:00 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Jerusalem UM Church Cemetery, 1096 Old Highway 6 (Cross, SC). She is the beloved sister of Josephine Woods of Buffalo, NY and Barbara Nelson of Charleston, SC; an aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
July 7, 2020
I sends my deepest Heartfelt Condolences to the family I pray God give you all Love Peace and Comforting doing this Difficult Time Love And Blessings To The Family
Helen Byrd
Friend
